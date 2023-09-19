Dream Scenario (2023)

A24

Filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli’s Dream Scenario centers on a hapless family man named Paul, whose life is turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly begin start seeing him in their dreams. When his appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom. From comes Dream Scenario, starring Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage, Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula and Dylan Baker.