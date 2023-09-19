Halloween 45: Forty Five Years of Terror (2023)

Pasadena Convention Center

Compass International Pictures, Convention All Stars LLC, Trancas International

Halloween 45: Forty Five Years of Terror takes place at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California from September 29th through October 1st, 2023. The horror convention celebrates the 45th Anniversary of John Carpenter’s original cult classic horror film Halloween and it’s cult favorite serial killer, Michael Myers, and will feature appearances by many noted actors and actresses from the iconic film series, including Nick Castle, Nancy Loomis, P.J. Soles, Charles Cyphers, John Michael Graham, Will Sandin, Brent Le Page, Sandy Johnson, Irwin Yablans, Mickey Yablans, Gwen Van Dam, Tommy Lee Wallace, Rick Rosenthal, Dick Warlock, Lance Guest, Leo Rossi, Adam Gunn, Jeffrey Kramer, Alan Howarth, Tom Atkins, Stacey Nelkin, Jadeen Barbor, Brad Schacter, Tom Morga, Erik Preston, Kathleen Kinmont, Don Shanks, A. Michael Lerner, Chris Durand, Steve Miner, Brad Loree, Gary Clayton, Tyler Mane, Scout Taylor-Compton, Danielle Harris, Kristina Klebe, Diego Faerch, Dee Wallace, Ken Foree, Casey Hendershot, Dan Roebuck, Adrienne Barbeau, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sylvia Jefferies, Richard Brake, Chase Wright Vanek, James Jude Courtney, Christopher Nelson, Cody Robinson, Marian Sing, Diva Tyler, Carmela McNeal, Michael Smallwood, Anthony Michael Hall, Robert Longstreet, Airon Armstrong, Tom Jones Jr., Doug Tait, Rohan Campbell, Cory Demeyers, Michele Dawson, Jesse C. Boyd, plus more guests are to be announced according to the official website.