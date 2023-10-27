High-tech 3D Entry Experience Opens at Kennedy Space Center (2023)

Kennedy Space Center

United States > Florida > Merritt Island > > 32899

On October 18, 2023, the Kennedy Space Center launched a high-tech 3D entry experience described as being educational and immersive. The experience includes a 3,000-square-foot LED video installation from SNA Displays, the company behind the mega LED display that wraps around a high-rise in New York City’s Times Square.

The Entry Experience includes a six-minute show that plays throughout the day, showcasing NASA’s past, present, and future. The show also features President John F. Kennedy’s famous Moon Speech, notable moments in space exploration history, artifacts and experiences guests will find during their visit to Kennedy Space Center, and teases to NASA’s future.

The new display also has the ability to showcase themed immersive content, live feeds, and event advertising. In the future, Kennedy Space Center plans to use the display to live stream rocket launches and special events.