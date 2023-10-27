Swiss Family Robinson Themed Adventureland Treehouse Public Opening (2023)
Launches and Openings | Nov 10, 2023
The reimagined walk-through Adventureland Treehouse, which had been themed to Disney’s animated movie Tarzan, now tells a story inspired by the original treehouse themed to the Disney live-action film Swiss Family Robinson.
The Adventureland Treehouse Includes:
- The Waterwheel – Powered by the nearby stream, the waterwheel generates energy to activate many of the family’s gadgets and inventions.
- The Daughter’s Room – This room provides a clear view of the night sky for the family member who spends her time tracking stars, planets, and comets with her many telescopes.
- The Mother’s Music Room – Featuring instruments including a harp, lute, guitar, and organ, from here is where mother fills her home with music.
- The Twin Brothers’ Room – Features a large collection of plants and animals living in harmony.
- The Father’s Studio – Filled with gadgets, appliances, and devices of his own invention.