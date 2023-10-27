Culprits (2023)

HULU

Culprits kicks off where most crime stories end: after a high-stakes heist, when the crew of elite criminals have gone their separate ways and have tried to leave their old lives behind. Past and present collide when a ruthless assassin starts targeting them one by one. Why are they being stalked, who is behind the mayhem, and will they be able to find one another in time to protect themselves and the people they love?

Culprits stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Generation, Candyman), Gemma Arterton (The King’s Man, Summerland), Niamh Algar (Deceit, Raised by Wolves), Kirby (Cruella, The Good Place), Kamel El Basha (The Insult), Tara Abboud, Kevin Vidal (Strays, Working Moms), Ned Dennehy (The Peripheral, Good Omens), and Eddie Izzard (Victoria and Abdul, Six Minutes to Midnight).