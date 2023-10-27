Screwdriver (2023)

Askari Productions, Buffalo 8 Productions, No Sudden Movies

Screwdriver centers on thirty-three-year-old Emily, who’s been blindsided by divorce. The young woman decides to leave her adopted Nebraska behind, returning to California with nothing but a suitcase in hand. She seeks refuge in the home of an old high school friend and his pharmacologist wife. The childless couple welcomes Emily into their lives, but their hospitality soon gives way to a surreal plot of cult-like manipulation and betrayal. As days bleed together, Emily falls into a delirious tailspin, forcing her to question her faith, her sanity, and the intentions of her generous hosts.

Directed by Cairo Smith, Screwdriver stars AnnaClare Hicks, Charlie Farrell, Milly Sanders and Matt Munroe.