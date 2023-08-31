Big Boi of seminal hip hop duo Outkast received one of the highest honors the city of Atlanta can offer – having a day named after him on August 11, 2023, the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Big Boi Day was first celebrated when the artist was honored at Spaceman ATL, located on the rooftop of the Hyatt Centric in the Buckhead section of Atlanta, in 2023.

Joined by his mother Rowena Patton, Big Boi took to the stage where representatives from the Atlanta City Council celebrated him with proclamations and commendations. Atlanta Councilmen Michael Julian Bond, Antonio Lewis and Byron Amos presented Big Boi with honors, including a proclamation from Fulton County and a declaration that officially turned August 11 into Big Boi Day across all 15 cities within the county.