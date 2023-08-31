Comic Legend Todd McFarlane Hosts Record-Breaking Buy the Booth Whatnot Auction (2023)

McFarlane Toys, Whatnot

Todd McFarlane makes collectibles history with historic “Buy the Booth” auction on Whatnot on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023. McFarlane made his Whatnot debut to host a first-of-its-kind activation, auctioning off pieces from his McFarlane Toys/Spawn San Diego Comic Con booth. McFarlane’s “Buy the Booth” auction featured 24 separate panels that were cut from his SDCC 2023 booth.

The auction also included an interactive experience for fans, with McFarlane adding numerous fan giveaways and shoutouts during the event.

History was made, as the auction became the largest money-making stream in the history of Whatnot’s comic category. The stream tallied 2,200 concurrent viewers, with a total of over 22,000 viewers tuning in throughout the stream. McFarlane’s engaging stream also made him the fastest comic creator to reach 10,000 followers on the platform.

Todd McFarlane was able to exceed expectations for the auction, raising close to $80,000. The highlight piece of the booth was Spawn #1, which sold for $6,149. Other top-selling items included Scorched #1 Medieval Spawn, which fetched $3,950, and Spawn #230, which sold for $3,870. Additionally, the ‘Buy it Now’ section of the booth sold out over 400 items in less than 5 minutes.

Whatnot is the largest livestream shopping platform in the United States, connecting buyers and sellers in real-time across any category – from collectibles such as trading cards, along with comics, fashion, sneakers and more. The platform couples rigorous seller vetting with a focus on community, in order to create a space for people to share their passions with others.