Fluorescent Black Hardcover Graphic Novel Signed by MF Wilson and Nathan Fox + Art Print

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Film Noir | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: Heavy Metal

Item Release Date: August 30, 2010

Details

For sale is a copy of the Fluorescent Black Hardcover limited edition signed by creators MF Wilson and Nathan Fox, including a hand drawn sketch inside the cover, along with an extremely rare art print on heavy card stock given as a convention exclusive. The item was signed at a launch event for the project at the July 2010 edition of San Diego Comic-Con at the Heavy Metal booth.

Fluorescent Black is a comics story that was published between 2008 and 2010 in Heavy Metal Magazine. It is one of the most popular series from the fantasy magazine.

The items are in great shape, with a few corner dings, bends and slight wear from storage.

Here is a press release discussing the graphic novel:

Heavy Metal Magazine will publish and distribute the graphic novel Fluorescent Black in July of 2010. A hardbound limited edition will be sold at San Diego and New York Comic Con. The novel is nearly 200 pages long and was written by MF Wilson, illustrated by Nathan Fox and colored by Jeromy Cox. Fluorescent Black is one of the most popular stories featured in the adult illustrated magazine and has a massive cult following. “We are very excited to be publishing Fluorescent Black. This book is like nothing else out there! It’s crazy, original and totally punk,” says Kevin Eastman, Editor-in-Chief of Heavy Metal Magazine. The novel takes the reader into the hard-hitting dark future of South East Asia where gene-tech has divided the human race into two races. A particularily unique element of the story is the way in which a utopian and dystopian future exist in near proximity; it seems to draw inspiration from a lot of the border disputes going on in politics today. The story plays with other hot-button themes like public healthcare, gene patenting, eugenics, the dangers of bio-artistry, and the limits of body modification. Known for it provocative ideas and scientific accuracy, Fluorescent Black has been praised by biotechnology web rings and counter-culture magazines as a seminal “bio-punk” novel, a relatively new genre which has been slowly working it’s way into the literary and cinematic marketplace. MF says, “I wanted to write this story for all the things it is guilty of; it’s hard-core, violent, sexual and frightening. It’s venereal horror, bio-punk and psychadelic science fiction all rolled into one.” It seems to be the perfect material for an illustrator like Nathan Fox who has built a fan base out of his featured work in rock-and-roll magazines and adult comic books, and who is known for his kinetic freehand and raucus style. Every panel is a work of art, with hidden (sometimes blush-worthy) details that only become apparent on a second or third read. “I wanted this book to be wild and colorful; it had to be a living, moving thing.” The collaboration between these artists has produced a one-of-a-kind novel that is well worth the pricetag. It is available through heavymetal.com, amazon.com and will be on comic book shelves everywhere later this year.

Specifications

Pages: 196

Size: Book: 13 x 9.5 inches

Art Print: 14 x 11 inches

