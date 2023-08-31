Saltburn (2023)

Amazon Studios, MGM

Saltburn is a tale of privilege and desire, that centers on student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan), who’s struggling to find his place at Oxford University. Quick finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

Written and Directed by Emerald Fennell, Saltburn stars Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe and Carey Mulligan.