Kill Your Darlings Comic (2023)
Comic Releases, Launches and Openings | Sep 6, 2023
A new epic begins from debut writers Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan, and art team Bob Quinn (Knights of X) and John J. Hill (Vanish) in the upcoming series, Kill Your Darlings. This ongoing dark fantasy adventure is set to launch in September from Image Comics.
