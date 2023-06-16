Kandahar (2023)
Streaming/VOD Premiere | Jun 16, 2023
Universal Pictures, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Kandahar centers on Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), an undercover CIA operative stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all while avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down.
Kandahar is packed with high-octane action sequences and deadly surroundings set in the Middle East. Alongside Butler, the film showcases a talented cast including Navid Negahban (Aladdin, Homeland), Ali Fazal (Victoria & Abdul, Mirzapur), Tom Rhys Harries (White Lines, The Gentlemen), Rebecca Calder (Love Me Do, The Dark Mile), and Travis Fimmel (Vikings, Warcraft) in this high-tech cat-and-mouse thriller that delivers non-stop action and will keep viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish.
Related
- Date Types: Release Dates > Television Series Release Dates > Streaming/VOD Premiere
- Companies: Universal Pictures | Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
- Fact Elements: Detail / Descriptor > General Details > Description > Synopsis
- Months / Days: 06 - June > Jun 16
- People / Bands: Ali Fazal | Gerard Butler | Navid Negahban | Rebecca Calder | Tom Rhys Harries | Travis Fimmel
- Shows / Movies: Kandahar
- Years: 2023