Kandahar (2023)

Kandahar centers on Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), an undercover CIA operative stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all while avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down.

Kandahar is packed with high-octane action sequences and deadly surroundings set in the Middle East. Alongside Butler, the film showcases a talented cast including Navid Negahban (Aladdin, Homeland), Ali Fazal (Victoria & Abdul, Mirzapur), Tom Rhys Harries (White Lines, The Gentlemen), Rebecca Calder (Love Me Do, The Dark Mile), and Travis Fimmel (Vikings, Warcraft) in this high-tech cat-and-mouse thriller that delivers non-stop action and will keep viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish.