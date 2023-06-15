Neuchatel Intl Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) (2023)

Film Festivals | Jun 30 - Jul 8, 2023

Switzerland > Lake Neuchâtel > > Neuchâtel

nifff.ch

Neuchatel Intl Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) is the only Swiss festival dedicated to genre films, and attracts all who take interest in the power of the imagination and innovations.

Everybody’s talking about it. Some fear it, others are fascinate by it, but artificial intelligence has been a part of science fiction stories for a long time. The NIFFF is taking its audience in the AI’s wake to sail the waters of its 22nd edition. Their guide? D.IA.NE, a female-looking android with an ambivalent attitude, somewhere between disturbing and mesmerizing – but always here to kindle your curiosity.

