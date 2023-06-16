The Dogman Triangle (2023)

Streaming/VOD Premiere | Jun 27, 2023

1091 Pictures

Small Town Monsters digs deep into the history of Lycanthropes in the Lone Star state investigative documentary The Dogman Triangle.

For centuries tales have been told around the world about strange, upright-walking wolves. While these stories are typically thought to be little more than legend or folklore, they live on, and in recent years the terrifying reality behind them is coming to light. In the state of Texas alone, dozens of reports of encounters with Werewolves have been brought to light.

These reports were the focus of a recent book by author, Aaron Deese, who not only found a preponderance of such accounts, but also a strange pattern to them; a pattern that fit inside a seven hundred plus square mile area he calls the Texas Dogman Triangle. The Dogman Triangle trails Deese, along with independent researcher and author, Shannon LeGro as they map out the triangle. Speaking with witnesses, and experts, LeGro and Deese journey deep into a uniquely American phenomenon that has roots in our ancient past.

Related

New TV spot for Independence Day: Resurgence reveals Brent Spiner's returnSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Belinda McClorySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Pierce BrosnanSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Win a copy of From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series Season 3 on Blu-raySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Win a copy of spy thriller Commitment on Blu-raySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
First look photos from set of new James Bond film SpectreSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Character posters revealed for Sin City: A Dame to Kill ForSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Bruce Lee story Warrior being turned into Cinemax show by Fast & Furious director and Banshee co-creatorSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Trailers for new NBC shows with Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Dracula and Blair Underwood as IronsideSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Matrix 4 to commence shooting in San Francisco next monthSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...