National Egg Roll Day

Cultural Celebrations | Jun 10

National Egg Roll Day occurs annually on June 10. This delicious deep-fried appetizer is available with brown, white, free-range, and organic eggs.

Although comparable to Chinese spring rolls, the egg roll’s filling is wrapped in a crispy, thick, egg-dipped pastry, making the cabbage, meat, and other filling ingredients especially tasty. Due to their Asian roots, egg rolls have made their way into every Vietnamese and Chinese-American restaurants.

Related

DC Universe adaptation Black Adam gets release dateSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New trailer for spy thriller Jack Ryan: Shadow RecruitSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
An action flick from the director of Deadpool 2, starring Kick-Ass & Bard Pitt - we're in; Check out the trailer for Bullet TrainSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Two brand new clips from Maggie Q's return to NikitaSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Keith David, Roddy PiperSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
First trailer for Henry Cavill espionage thriller The Cold Light of DaySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
First look at DC film adaptation of The FlashSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
HBO’s Watchmen writer to script new Blade film for MarvelSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Next James Bond film to be first-ever released in IMAXSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
#GodsofEgypt Trailer and character posters for Alex Proyas epic adventure film Gods of EgyptSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...