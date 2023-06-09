National Egg Roll Day occurs annually on June 10. This delicious deep-fried appetizer is available with brown, white, free-range, and organic eggs.

Although comparable to Chinese spring rolls, the egg roll’s filling is wrapped in a crispy, thick, egg-dipped pastry, making the cabbage, meat, and other filling ingredients especially tasty. Due to their Asian roots, egg rolls have made their way into every Vietnamese and Chinese-American restaurants.