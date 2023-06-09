The nostalgic National Frosted Cookie Day celebrates the day by inspiring families everywhere to live life playfully, while enjoying the iconic frosted animal cookies by Mother’s Cookies.

It all started in 1914 at a newspaper stand in Oakland, California. Newspaper vendor N.M. Wheatley purchased the rights to some unusually delicious home-baked cookies from a customer. Wheatley named the cookies Mother’s in honor of the brand-new holiday, Mother’s Day! The cookies soon became a hit. Within a year, he sold the newspaper stand and began baking two thousand cookies a day in a small bakeshop. These are the iconic Circus Animal Cookies we know and love.