Aeon Flux (Animated Series) (1991)

Season 01 (TV), Television Premieres | Jun 30, 1991

MTV

Æon Flux is a mysterious and amoral secret agent from the country of Monica. Her motives and background are left unexplained, as are those of her antagonist/love, Trevor Goodchild. On her missions, she deals swift, bloody “justice” to all that oppose her. The second season episodes of this series were unique in that Aeon died at the end of every single episode.

