The Music Behind Ted Lasso Panel and Live Performance at Grammy Museum (2023)

Concerts, Panel Discussions | Jun 7, 2023

Grammy Museum

United States > California > Los Angeles > > 90015

The Grammy Museum hosted a panel discussion moderated by Paul Costabile featuring Sam Ryder, composer Tom Howe, and music supervisor Tony Von Pervieux. The event included a special performance of the original song “Fought & Lost” by Sam Ryder, Tom Howe, and surprise guest vocalist Hannah Waddingham, which received a standing ovation.

Following a screening of the streaming series Ted Lasso, Season 3 Episode 11, which featured the original song, “Fought & Lost,” the audience enjoyed a Q&A and the live performance.

