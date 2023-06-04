No official organization created National Blackjack Day, which is considered an unofficial holiday. It spontaneously came into existence around 2016 as an idea to highlight the declining number of casinos that offer 3:2 payout tables. The first National Blackjack Day happened in 2017, on March 2nd, and the name was trademarked two years later. The date, March 2nd, was selected to correspond with the 3:2 blackjack payout that is slowly going extinct. Most gaming venues in gambling hot spots have now moved to incorporate a 6:5 payout, frustrating veteran players and tilting the odds further in the house’s favor.

Blackjack is often mentioned as the game with the lowest house edge out of all classic table gambling games. Its default one is 2%, which can get lowered to 0.5% with optimal strategy. The difference between 3:2 and 6:5 blackjack is that, in the case of 3:2, players get paid $3 for every $2 bet, and with 6:5, they get $6 for every $5 staked. Therefore, 3:2 blackjack features 1.5:1 odds, and 6:5 tables have 1.2:1 win chances.