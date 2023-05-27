Takeshi Kitano's Crime Epic Brother Premieres at New York Film Festival (2000)

U.S. Festival Premieres | Sep 26, 2000

Film Four, Office Kitano, Sony Pictures Classics

Takeshi Kitano’s highly underrated Brother centers on an exiled Japanese gangster named Aniki Yamamoto, who ends up in Los Angeles where his brother rolls with a small but respectable multi-ethnic gang. Kitano himself plays the Yakuza gangster, who quickly inspires the gang to expand their influence, leading to unforeseen consequences. Brother also stars Omar Epps, Claude Maki, Masaya Katô, Susumu Terajima, Royale Watkins, Lombardo Boyar, Ren Ôsugi, Ryo Ishibashi, James Shigeta and Tatyana Ali.

