Cinephile Catalogue Author Signing at Forbidden Planet NYC (2023)

Forbidden Planet NYC

United States > New York > New York City > > 10003

Forbidden Planet New York is hosting an in-store signing with Antonio Polanco, author of the Cinephile Catalogue series on Saturday, June 17th, 2023 from 5 to 7PM.

About the Cinephile Catalogue Books:

Do you love movies? Do you make it a point to see the best and biggest movies when they premiere at the local cineplex or on streaming? Have you ever gotten friends or family together for a fun movie night? Or asked yourself the age-old question “What should I watch tonight?” Or pondered exactly how many movies you’ve seen? Then this book is most definitely for You!

This is The Cinephile Catalogue, the totally interactive movie book for movie lovers! This film journal guides you through the full spectrum of the greatest, most popular and most noteworthy movies of all time. Put in order by year and category, movies are arranged in sections like Award Season, Blockbusters, Documentaries, Foreign Films, For the Family & Kids, Horror & Cult, and of course, This Movie Sucks!