The Hopewell Haunting (2023)
Streaming/VOD Premiere | Jun 13, 2023
When a mysterious and frightened young couple arrives in the small town of Hopewell, they immediately flee their rural, dilapidated home in terror. With nowhere to go, they turn to an elderly, jaded preacher for help. After he begrudgingly agrees to bless their troubled abode, he finds himself face to face with the unknown in what locals have dubbed the most haunted house in Kentucky.
Related
Explore More...
- Date Types: Release Dates > Television Series Release Dates > Streaming/VOD Premiere
- Companies: Dark Sky Films
- Fact Elements: Detail / Descriptor > General Details > Description > Synopsis
- Months / Days: 06 - June > Jun 13
- Shows / Movies: The Hopewell Haunting
- Years: 2023