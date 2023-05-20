White Bird (2023)

U.S. Theatrical Releases | Aug 18, 2023

Lionsgate

From the best-selling author of Wonder, the book that sparked a movement to “choose kind,” comes the inspirational next chapter. In White Bird, we follow Julian (Bryce Gheisar), who has struggled to belong ever since he was expelled from his former school for his treatment of Auggie Pullman. To transform his life, Julian’s grandmother (Helen Mirren) finally reveals to Julian her own story of courage — during her youth in Nazi-occupied France, a boy shelters her from mortal danger.

They find first love in a stunning, magical world of their own creation, while the boy’s mother (Gillian Anderson) risks everything to keep her safe. From director Marc Forster (Finding Neverland and Christopher Robin), screenwriter Mark Bomback, and based on R.J. Palacio’s book, White Bird: A Wonder Story, like Wonder before it, is an uplifting movie about how one act of kindness can live on forever.

Related

Trailer for Tom Cruise sci-fi thriller Edge of Tomorrow
First trailer for Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Character posters revealed for Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Yasuke anime gets release date and first look images from Netflix
Joe Jusko creates cover for Overstreet Guide chronicle
Michael Mann's cyber thriller Blackhat gets a new trailer
New trailer blows the doors off Fast 9
Cult classics Blues Brothers, Bullitt and Duel to mark return of Loew's big screen revival screenings
Brand new A Good Day to Die Hard trailer takes John McClane to Russia
Check out the first trailer for Spike Lee's remake of Oldboy
