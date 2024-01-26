Prime reveals new trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal’s Road House remake

In this action-filled reimagining of Patrick Swayze's 1980's cult classic, former UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems. Road House hits Prime Video on March 21, 2024.