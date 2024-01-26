Slumdog Millionaire star and Get Out director team up for action thriller Monkey Man

Oscar nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) makes his feature directing debut with the action thriller Monkey Man about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless. Monkey Man is produced by Oscar winner Jordan Peele (Get Out), Win Rosenfeld (Candyman, Hunters series), Ian Cooper (Nope, Us), Basil Iwanyk (John Wick franchise, Sicario films), Erica Lee (John Wick franchise, Silent Night), Christine Haebler (Shut In, Bones of Crows), and Anjay Nagpal (Bombshell, Greyhound). The film hits theaters via Universal Pictures on April 5, 2024. Find out more about Monkey Man on #FanCalendar Here.