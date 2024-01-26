Gillian Anderson joins sci-fi adventure sequel Tron: Ares

Gillian Anderson (The X-Files) is set to appear in the third Tron movie, which is directed by Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales). Anderson joins existing cast members Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Even Peters, Cameron Monaghan, Sarah Desjardins and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Her casting comes as Tron: Ares resumes shooting after the SAG-AFTRA strike. According to released reports, the plot of the new film centers on Leto character Ares, who will travel from the virtual game landscape into the real world. Tron creator Steven Lisberger has been involved in Tron: Ares, which was written by Jesse Wigutow (It Runs in the Family) and Jack Thorne (Enola Holmes).

The Tron film series began in 1982 with Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn, the virtual world’s creator. The long-awaited sequel, Tron: Legacy, was released in 2010, starring Garrett Hedlund as Kevin’s son, Sam Flynn. The series has also spawned numerous groundbreaking video games.