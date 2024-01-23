Prince | PopCultureQuotes.com

...Well it's not your game, you didn't make the rules, so everything comes hard. As long as you're signed to a contract, you're going to take a minority share of the winnings. A select few of us will do well. The majority will not. So as a people, we'll be considered a minority - but stop, let's take a moment, Look at yourselves. There's nothing minor about you. You are a blessed people. You are the most talented on Earth and you are still grateful. That is why upon winning in their game, you always thank God. Tonight I would like to ask one favor of you. Imagine what we'll all be like in our own game.

Peace, love for one another.