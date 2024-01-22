Check out the trailer for erotic drama My Sole Desire

Omnibus Entertainment is set to release the erotic drama My Sole Desire to streaming platforms on February 2, 2024. Set in a Parisian strip club, My Sole Desire stars César Award winner Zita Hanrot as a beautiful, aspiring actress who moonlights at the titular club. Find out more about My Sole Desire at #FanCalendar Here.