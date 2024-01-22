My Sole Desire (2024)

Omnibus Entertainment

The Paris strip club À mon seul désir (My Sole Desire) is home to a mesmerizing troupe of seductive female performers. Like a moth to a flame, newcomer Manon (Louise Chevillotte) is drawn to their sensual allure and adopts the stage name Aurore. Among her fellow dancers is audience favorite Mia (César Award winner Zita Hanrot), a beautiful, aspiring actress who moonlights at the club unbeknownst to her live-in boyfriend. From identifying which clients she should avoid to booking private dances, Mia serves as a trusted guide on Manon’s erotic journey.

As Manon begins to experiment with riskier propositions that Mia will not pursue, it is not long before the two begin to develop romantic feelings for one another. Navigating the complexities of this new life, Manon must face questions about her sexuality as the line between professional and personal desire starts to blur. Anchored by committed performances from Chevillotte and Hanrot and featuring eclectic cameos such as that of legendary documentarian Frederick Wiseman, Lucie Borleteau’s My Sole Desire presents an authentic and unvarnished look at sex work through a uniquely feminine gaze.

Directed by Lucie Borleteau, My Sole Desire stars Zita Hanrot, Louise Chevillote, Laure Giappiconi and Pedro Casablanc.