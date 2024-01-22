Fangoria Magazine New York Area Horror Filmmakers Signing Event at Forbidden Planet (2024)

Forbidden Planet NYC

On Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 5 – 7PM, Forbidden Planet hosts an in-store event celebrating a special issue of horror magazine Fangoria, featuring an array of directors, writers, actors and makeup effects creators representing all four films featured on the cover of the issue, including Blackout, Founders Day, The Sacrifice Game and Where The Devil Roams.

Fangoria Magazine issue #22 showcases a number of New York area natives. Guests at the signing event include Blackout director Larry Fessenden and makeup effects creators Brain Spears and Peter Gerner; Founders Day’s creators Carson and Erik Bloomquist; the creators of Where The Devil Roams, Toby Poser, along with John and Zelda Adams; director Jenn Wexler, co-writer Sean Redlitz and actor Chloë Levine of The Sacrifice Game; and the team of Michael Gingold, Tony Timpone and Phil Nobile Jr. from Fangoria Magazine.