Constellation (2024)

Apple TV+

Created and written by Peter Harness (Wallander, The War of the Worlds), Constellation stars Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, You Won’t Be Alone, Lamb, What Happened to Monday) as Jo – an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space – only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.

The series also stars Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul), James D’Arcy (Agent Carter, Oppenheimer), Julian Looman (Emily in Paris, The Mallorca Files), William Catlett (A Thousand and One, The Devil You Know), Barbara Sukowa (Voyager, Hannah Arendt), and introduces Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice. The series is directed by Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (Shining Girls, The Morning Show, Breaking Bad), Oscar nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall, The Experiment) and Oscar nominee Joseph Cedar (Footnote, Our Boys).