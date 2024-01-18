Drugstore June comes exclusively to movie theaters February 23 via Shout Studios

Executive Producer Bill Burr and Nicholaus Goossen (Grandma’s Boy), team up to bring audiences Drugstore June, an original crime comedy that opens exclusively in movie theaters February 23, 2024 from Shout Studios. Esther Povitsky stars as the titular June, a wannabe influencer juggling multiple issues: her parents pressuring her to move out, her ex-boyfriend accusing her of stalking, and two detectives who suspect she’s involved in the robbery of the local pharmacy.

