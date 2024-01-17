Trailer for suspense thriller Trunk revealed by Outside the Club

Production company Outside the Club has announced the global release of their thriller Trunk, which will debut January 26, 2024 on Prime Video.

Trunk was written and directed by Marc Schießer, making his feature directorial debut after his work on the German series Wishlist. Schießer and his partner Tobias Lohf produced the feature under their Outside the Club banner. Award-winning Berlin actress Sina Martens (The Perfumier, Tatort) headlines the single location thriller, supported by Artjom Gilz, Luise Helm and Poal Cairo. Trunk premiered at Film Festival Cologne before going on to win Best Thriller Feature at Nightmares Film Festival.

