Buffalo 8 reveals trailer for sci-fi thriller First Time Caller ahead of VOD and Digital release

Buffalo 8 Productions opens their 2024 slate with the North American VOD release of First Time Caller, the feature adaptation of the podcast The Earth Moves, from directors J.D. Brynn and Abe Goldfarb. Based on Gideon Media’s acclaimed podcast, First Time Caller is a darkly hilarious look at success, power, loneliness and the apocalypse. First Time Caller debuts on Cable and Digital VOD January 12, 2024, including Prime Video, Vudu, Vubiquity, Cox, and Comcast.

Abe Goldfarb and Brian Silliman reprise their roles from The Earth Moves as Brent and Leo, alongside vocal performances from Greg Proops, Ophira Eisenberg and Ashlie Atkinson. Mac Rogers, who wrote the original podcast, adapted the script.

Find out more about First Time Caller at #FanCalendar Here.