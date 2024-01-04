Trailer for Dario Argento documentary Dario Argento Panico released ahead of Shudder premiere

Horror-focused streamer Shudder has released a trailer for filmmaker Simone Scafidi’s upcoming doc Dario Argento Panico, which centers on the moviemaking process of Italian Giallo horror master Dario Argento. The film, which starts streaming on Shudder February 2, 2024, includes interviews with prominent filmmakers and musicians such as Vittorio Cecchi Gori, Guillermo del Toro, Cristina Marsillach, Gaspar Noé, Claudio Simonetti, Michele Soavi and Nicolas Winding Refn, along with the Giallo master himself, Dario Argento and his daughter Fiore Argento, who has appeared in Argento’s films Phenomena, Trauma, Demons and The Card Player.

