Dario Argento Panico (2024)

341Production, Paguro Film, Shudder

In the secluded ambiance of hotel rooms, Dario Argento crafted his greatest cinematic creations, seeking solace from the outside world to delve into his nightmares. Now, he finds himself in a hotel room to return to the very setting that ignited his creative fervor to conclude his latest script and participate in an intimate interview, all while being followed by a film crew documenting his life for a movie about his illustrious career.

Directed by Simone Scafidi, Dario Argento Panico features interviews with Vittorio Cecchi Gori, Guillermo del Toro, Cristina Marsillach, Gaspar Noé, Claudio Simonetti, Michele Soavi and Nicolas Winding Refn, along with the Giallo master himself, Dario Argento and his daughter Fiore Argento, who has appeared in Argento’s films Phenomena, Trauma, Demons and The Card Player.