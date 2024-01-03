Trailer for the horror film The First Omen

20th Century Studios revealed the trailer for The First Omen, which centers on a young American woman who is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church. Once there she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy attempting to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.

The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Tawkeef Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman), and Bill Nighy (Living). The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson (Legion), based on characters created by David Seltzer (The Omen), with a story by Ben Jacoby (Bleed) and a screenplay by Tim Smith, Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas (Firestarter). The producers are David S. Goyer (Hellraiser) and Keith Levine (The Night House) and the executive producers are Tim Smith, Whitney Brown (Rosaline), and Gracie Wheelan.

Find out more about The First Omen at #FanCalendar Here.