Horror thriller What Happened at 625 River Road comes to streaming via Freestyle Digital Media

Freestyle Digital Media is set to release the psychological thriller What Happened at 625 River Road on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms in North America, along with DVD, beginning January 12, 2024. The streaming release comes after a limited New York City theatrical engagement that reportedly outperformed some larger studio projects such as Marvel Studios’ The Marvels at the Regal Union Square theater between November 2nd and 13th, 2023.

What Happened at 625 River Road was directed by Devon Jovi Johnson of District 51 Studios, who also co-written the film with Allen Worrell. The movie was produced by Johnson and Bela Attila Kovacs, and stars Francheska Pujols, Silvana Jakich, Summer Foley, Matrell Smith and Pete Alex Marzecki.

