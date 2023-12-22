Marvel Entertainment takes the gloves off for violent new series based on Echo storyline

Marvel Studios has released the second trailer for the violent series Echo, a preview that hints at some vicious fight sequences.

Maya Lopez, a.k.a. Echo (Alaqua Cox) was introduced in the Marvel Disney+ series Hawkeye with a vendetta against Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) who she believes killed her father when he was acting as the Ronin. Eventually she learns that Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), who had been like an uncle to her, was the man behind her father’s murder. Echo picks up on that storyline and reveals Maya’s origins.

The new trailer doesn’t reveal much about the plot, instead showing Maya fighting her way through a security detail, a nasty conflict at a bowling alley, and Kingpin’s voiceover “Maya, enough games, if you want a war – you’ll have it.”

Echo also stars Zahn McClarnon as Echo’s dad William Lopez and Charlie Cox is returning as Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil. The cast also includes Devery Jacobs, Graham Greene, and Tantoo Cardinal.

Marvel Studios is set to release all 5 episodes of the new series Echo on January 9, 2023, exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu.

