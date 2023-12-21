AMC Theatres launches their first-ever branded line of gourmet candies available now at concession stands

AMC Theatres has announced that starting this week and for the first time in its 103 year history, an all-new line of AMC-branded premium gourmet chocolate candies, called AMC Cinema Sweets, is available to moviegoers at AMC concession stands throughout the United States.

The launch of AMC Cinema Sweets follows more than a year of study and partnership with top confectioners to create premium gourmet chocolate candies that will complement the other snacks AMC offers as part of the movie-going experience. These new premium gourmet chocolate candy varieties are said to be among the most sought-after flavors that guests order when enjoying a movie, including Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels with a Dark Chocolate Drizzle, Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds, Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins, and Milk Chocolate Covered Peanuts. On with the show!