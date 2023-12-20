Gravitas Ventures releases Project Dorothy on the world

Gravitas Ventures is set to release the A.I. sci-fi horror Project Dorothy on VOD starting January 16th, 2024. Project Dorothy is directed by George Henry Horton (Dreadspace, Dark Obsession) and stars scream queen Danielle Harris. The film’s Cable and Digital VOD debut includes Prime Video, Vudu, Vubiquity, Cox and Comcast.

Project Dorothy’s script was penned by Ryan Scaringe (Useless Humans, Eradication) and Horton, who also produced the picture for Liberty Atlantic Studios and Scaringe under his Kinogo Pictures shingle. Project Dorothy stars genre icon Danielle Harris (the Halloween franchise, the Hatchet franchise, The Conners) as the titular AI, alongside Tim DeZarn (The Cabin in the Woods), Adam Budron, Emily Rafala (Katy Keene), Olivia Scott and Horton.

