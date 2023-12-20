Project Dorothy (2024)

Gravitas Ventures

Project Dorothy centers on James (Tim DeZarn) and Blake (Adam Budron), small-time criminals, that flee the police and take refuge in an abandoned scientific facility. Their attempt to restore power activates an AI called DOROTHY (the voice of Danielle Harris), responsible for the former occupants’ demise. They realize their predicament is worse than evading the law and they attempt to use their streetwise instincts to thwart DOROTHY’s escape into the world.

Directed by George Henry Horton, Project Dorothy stars Danielle Harris, Tim DeZarn, Adam Budron, Emily Rafala and Olivia Scott.