A24 reveals stylish trailer and theatrical release date for crime thriller Love Lies Bleeding

A24 has announced that the romance crime thriller Love Lies Bleeding will be released theatrically on March 8, 2024. The film is already scheduled to have its world premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 20th. The modern noir, written and directed by Rose Glass, centers on a reclusive gym manager (Kristen Stewart), who falls hard for an ambitious bodybuilder (Katy O’Brian), who’s headed through town on her way to Las Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence from the gym manager’s criminal family.

