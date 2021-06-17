Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Ursula Andress Set of 3 Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photos [F82]

Ursula Andress Set of 3 Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photos [F82]
View larger
$34.99
$27.90
See Options

1 in stock
pic
SKU: 210617-87576-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

NOTE: The green circles will not be included on the actual photos.

Ursula Andress Set of 3 Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photos. Ursula Andress is known for Dr. No (1962), Casino Royale (1967), Clash of the Titans (1981), The Blue Max (1966), and more.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8x10 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Irezumi Special Limited Blu-ray Edition
Kick Illustrated Magazine (April 1981) 190136
The New York Times The Sum Of All Fears Original Full Page Newspaper Ad (May 31, 2002) [A18]
Munchkin: X-Men Edition
The Man With the Iron Fists 24 x 35 inch Limited Edition Exclusive Promotional Movie Poster (2012) RZA [D55]
League of Legends 36 x 24 Inch Video Game Poster
Beverly Hills Cop II: Limited Edition Soundtrack – Music from the Motion Picture by Harold Faltermeyer
Jada Toys Marvel Captain America, 2006 Ford Mustang Die-Cast Car, 1:24 Scale Vehicle, 2.75 inch Die-Cast Collectible Figure
The Last of the Legions and Other Tales of Long Ago
The Godfather: The Corleone Family Cookbook Hardcover Edition (2019)
picSKU: 210617-87576-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.