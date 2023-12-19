Love Lies Bleeding (2024)

A24

Love Lies Bleeding is written and directed by Rose Glass and stars Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, Dave Franco and Ed Harris. Described as an electric love story, Love Lies Bleeding centers on reclusive gym manager Lou (Stewart), who falls hard for Jackie (O’Brian), an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.