Teaser trailer released for Eddie Murphy long-in-development sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Eddie Murphy returns to the role that made him famous – and Beverly Hills infamous in – Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Detective Axel Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy. From Producers Jerry Bruckheimer, Eddie Murphy, Chad Oman, and Director Mark Molloy, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will be released exclusively on Netflix in the Summer of 2024.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F also features the return of Paul Reiser as Foley’s troublemaking fellow Detroit cop Jeffrey Friedman and Bronson Pinchot as the espresso-loving, arms-dealing Serge, and also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kevin Bacon, Patricia Belcher, James Preston Rogers, Sarah Abrell and Sarah Stark.