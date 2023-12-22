Echo (2024)

Marvel Studios

Maya Lopez, a.k.a. Echo (Alaqua Cox) was introduced in the Marvel Disney+ series Hawkeye with a vendetta against Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) who she believes killed her father when he was acting as the Ronin. Eventually she learns that Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), who had been like an uncle to her, was the man behind her father’s murder. Echo picks up on that storyline and reveals Maya’s origins.

Echo also stars Zahn McClarnon as Echo’s dad William Lopez and Charlie Cox is returning as Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil. The cast also includes Devery Jacobs, Graham Greene, and Tantoo Cardinal.