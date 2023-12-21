Artist Marco Cochrane Sculpture R-Evolution Outdoor Art Installation at Lincoln Road (2024)

United States > Florida > Miami Beach > > 33139

Bliss Project, Lincoln Road BID

Miami Beach outdoor shopping, dining and cultural destination Lincoln Road installed Bliss Project’s “R-Evolution” – a 45-foot-tall, 32,000-pound kinetic sculpture – during Miami Art Week 2023. The towering nude female sculpture was designed by Marco Cochrane. It will be displayed on the 400 Block of Lincoln Road through April 2024.

Lincoln Road has many other permanent artwork and pop-up installations including Dan Graham’s “Steel-and-Glass Concave;” a mural in H&M by Cuban-American artist ABSTRK; and work by artist Bradley Theodore on the exterior of Chotto Matte.

Photo Credit: Lincoln Road