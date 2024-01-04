First Time Caller (2024)

Buffalo 8 Productions

First Time Caller centers on Brent Ziff, an internet shock-jock at the top of his game. Fans and followers tune in from coast to coast to be insulted and enlightened by their favorite on-air provocateur. But on one very unusual night, Brent’s world is rocked by a long-time listener who calls in with a grave message.

Abe Goldfarb and Brian Silliman reprise their roles from The Earth Moves as Brent and Leo, alongside vocal performances from Greg Proops, Ophira Eisenberg and Ashlie Atkinson. Mac Rogers, who wrote the original podcast, adapted the script. Patrick Terry produced for Cinedata. Gerry Ohrstrom, Thomas Campbell Jackson and Lawrence Starr are executive producers, alongside Buffalo 8’s Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor, Nikki Stier Justice and Grady Craig.