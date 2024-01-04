The Human Trap (2024)

Korean horror The Human Trap centers on a group of naïve teens whose hoped-for weekend outing turns into a deadly camping-trip-from-hell. The foursome are rounded up and taken to a makeshift medical lab where a deranged Christian “doctor” and his evil assistant plan shocking medical experiments on the kidnapped group. Infused with pitch black humor, The Human Trap unleashes waves of shocking violence as the terrified teens fight for their lives.

The Human Trap is directed by Lee Moon-young and stars Kim Dong-ho, Byeol Kang and Park Yeon-woo.